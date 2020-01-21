Moscow to unveil its tourism potential at Madrid exhibition in late January

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow will present its landmarks, including the Zaryadye and Tsaritsino parks, the VDNKh complex, its hotels and travel agencies at Madrid’s Fitur 2020 exhibition that will take place in the Spanish capital on January 22-26, the website of the Moscow Mayor’s Office revealed.

"Moscow opens the new tourist year with a presentation of its attractions at the Madrid exhibition. This is one of the main tourism industry events in Europe, and we are looking forward to a strong interest in our stand, considering the capital's popularity during the last winter holidays," says Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

Moscow’s stand at the Fitur aims to increase the tourist flow to the Russian capital, she said. It will feature interactive activities: the visitors will be able to take a flight over the city or enter the world of Russian artists - Ivan Shishkin, Natalya Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich - using virtual reality technology. Guests will also be offered ice cream produced in Moscow.

According to the website, more than 10,000 companies and travel agencies from 165 countries participated in the Fitur exhibition in 2019, which drew 250,000 visitors. Overall, Moscow plans to take part in eight international tourism exhibitions this year.