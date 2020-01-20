Russia’s state program on aircraft industry development implemented by 96% in 2019

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s state program on development of aircraft industry was implemented by 95.8% in 2019, according to the files released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

According to the latest update on execution of expenditures on state programs, 67.9 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) were allocated on aircraft industry's development in 2019.

The state program on aircraft industry development includes subprograms on aircraft and helicopter manufacturing, aircraft-engine-building, components and appliances, science and technologies, as well as a subprogram on comprehensive development of the sector.