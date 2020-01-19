Hainan authorities intend to increase GRP and budget revenue by 6.5%

HAIKOU, January 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities plan to increase the region's GRP, as well as its budget revenues, by 6.5% in 2020, the local administration announced.

According to the statement, investment in fixed assets will increase by 8.7%, and retail sales - by 7%. The Hainan government plans to pay special attention to foreign trade, the volume of which, according to the announced development program, will increase by 10% in 2020.

"The growth rate of exports and imports of services should outpace the overall foreign trade," the document says. It indicates that the authorities intend to double the scope of actually used foreign investment.

The Hainan administration also intends to make significant efforts to better people's welfare: per capita income is expected to grow by 8% this year, while consumer prices will be kept within 3.5%. At the same time, the authorities will create more than 130,000 new jobs in cities, official unemployment will not exceed 5.3%.

Despite the fact that Hainan continues to remain a leader in China in terms of ecology, the local government intends to further improve its air quality on a PM2.5 scale, to 1 microgram of suspended particles per 1 cubic meter (at a rate of 25 mcg / cubic m).

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.