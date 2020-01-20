Construction of Tianwan NPP’s seventh unit may start 5 months in advance, says Rosatom

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to start first concreting of the seventh power unit of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in China in December 2020, five months ahead of schedule, the Russian nuclear corporation said on Monday.

"The site [for building power units No. 7 and 8 of the Tianwan NPP - TASS] is fundamentally ready. The parties express hope that first concreting of power unit No. 7 will be made in December 2020, five months in advance of the schedule," the Russian company said.

The Tianwan NPP is the largest facility of the Russian-Chinese economic cooperation. The first stage of the Tianwan NPP (the first and the second power units) was launched in 2007. The third power unit of the Tianwan NPP was launched in December 2017, while the fourth - in October 2018.

The protocol on cooperation in construction of the seventh and eighth power units of the Tianwan NPP was signed in early June 2018.