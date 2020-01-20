KHNP awards new uranium enrichment contract to Russia’s Tenex

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Tenex, a trading arm of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, won the tender staged by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) on a new uranium enrichment contract, the Russian company says.

The new contract with the term by 2030 is valued at $500 mln.

The portfolio of Tenex contracts with KHNP has increased to $2 bln as a result of the new contract award, the company said.

Tenex is providing uranium enrichment services for needs of South Korea’s nuclear power sector for more than a quarter of a century, with the first direct contract concluded in 1993. The company delivers enriched uranium products and provides uranium conversion and enrichment services for all key regional segments of the global market.