Russia’s National Wealth Fund almost doubled in 2019 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) increased by 1.9 times - up to 7.773 trillion rubles ($126.2 bln). This is according to the documents published on the website of the Finance Ministry.

The ministry notes that as of January 1, 2019, the total volume of NWF in ruble terms amounted to 4.036 trillion rubles ($65.5 bln).

Earlier, the Finance Ministry reported that during December of 2019 the volume of NWF decreased by 2.18%.

Russia’s budget is based on the price of Urals oil blend for 2020, which was set in the fiscal rule ($42.4 per barrel). Additional revenues from oil sales above this level will go to the National Wealth Fund (NWF).