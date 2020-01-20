Rostec prepares proposals to create airline operating Russian aircraft

"The development program of the UAC [United Aircraft Corporation — TASS] and the aviation industry as a whole is being updated. Within this, a proposal has been prepared to create a special airline. It will use aircraft manufactured in Russia, including UAC planes, helicopters and Ural Works of Civil Aviation products," he said.

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Rostec prepared a proposal to create a special airline operating Russian aircraft and helicopters to develop regional transportation, Aviation Cluster Industrial Director of the Rostec State Corporation Anatoly Serdyukov told reporters on Monday. In the near future, discussions will be held with all interested parties, after which parameters of the project will be discussed, he added.

According to him, creating such a company is aimed at developing regional transportation market and increasing transport services for citizens. In addition, it would be an effective measure to support the aircraft industry and demand for products.

"We are working out an effective model for operating a fleet of domestic aircraft in various market segments. This means full technical support and a flexible financial ecosystem, including leasing tools," Serdyukov stated.

Last week, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS that Rostec was actively working on an airline for transportation in the Far East. The state corporation noted that they were working on a line of products covering key niches of transportation in the domestic market, including Sukhoi SSJ 100 with 100 seats, the Ilyushin IL-114-300 for 50-68 seats, which is planned to be certified in 2022 and Irkut MC-21. A light multi-purpose aircraft with a capacity of up to 30 seats is also in the works, with the start of mass production set for 2022.