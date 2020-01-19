Russian Post to allocate about $1.1 bln for offices upgrade

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Post approved the development strategy, whereby about 68 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) are planned to be allocated for the upgrade of offices in 2020-2030, the company said.

"The approved development strategy of the Russian Post for the period of 2020-2030 provides in particular for the upgrade of the majority of post offices by 2030. Up to 68 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) are planned to be allocated for such goals within the period of 2020-2030," the company said.

The upgrade will make it possible to improve working conditions of the staff, optimize service formats and improve efficiency of internal business processes in offices, the Russian Post says. Furthermore, offices will require less costs as a result of the upgrade.

"42,000 stationary post offices are currently opened in Russia, providing services to about 6 mln clients daily. A significant number of postal communication facilities are obsolete. Repair works were completed lately in 5,000 offices," the Russian post say.

In October 2019, the Russian Post completed restructuring into a joint stock company, remaining under full control of the government.