Rosneft completes deal to increase share in Bayernoil refinery to 28.57%

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Rosneft in Germany, has completed the deal to acquire a 3.57% stake in Bayernoil Raffineriegesellschaft mbH from the British BP increasing its shareholding in the refinery to 28.57% from 25%, Russia’s top oil producer said in a statement.

The company will increase its share in the refinery capacity of the Bayernoil to almost 3 mln tonnes per year following the deal.

"Increasing share in Bayernoil refinery is a logical step that will contribute to further development of the company’s business on the European market," Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin was quoted as saying.

Bayernoil refinery is located in the cities of Vohburg and Neustadt an der Donau in Bavaria, Germany. It supplies oil products to Bavaria and northern Austria. The capacity of the refinery amounts to 10.3 mln tonnes per year. Rosneft, Varo Energy and Eni are shareholders with 28.57%, 51.43% and 20% stakes, respectively.