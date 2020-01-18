Yerevan negotiating fixed gas prices for ten years with Gazprom, says regulator.
Yerevan negotiating fixed gas prices for ten years with Gazprom, says regulator
Ukraine’s new security strategy aimed at easing tensions with Russia
The document was presented at the Friday session of the National Security and Defense Council
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser visits Cyprus
Last time, the Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Limassol in mid-October 2019
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Putin to introduce office of Security Council deputy head, appoint Medvedev
The president recalled that Dmitry Medvedev is a former president and has been heading the government for almost eight years
Ruble grows against dollar and euro after Putin appoints Mishustin as Russian PM
The dollar exchange rose to 61.58 rubles, the euro - to 68.69 rubles
Press review: Putin engineers constitutional change and picks low-profile tax chief as PM
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 16
Syrian troops liberate two villages in eastern Idlib — radio
Pro-government troops resumed their offensive in the region after militants disrupted the ceasefire declared five days ago
Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history
Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out
Top Russian diplomat draws parallels between investigations of MH17 crash, Skripal case
Commenting on the MH17 crash investigation, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that "similarly, a CCTV camera turned off for first part of the day when the Skripals were found on a park bench"
Turkey among reasons for Haftar's leaving talks without signing deal, says speaker
On January 12, a ceasefire in Libya proposed by Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in the country entered into force at midnight
PM candidate Mishustin announces planned changes in new Cabinet
Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, according to the head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction
Foreign Ministry confirms Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed despite pressure
The Ministry has called US sanctions against the pipeline blatant interference with EU internal affairs
Latvia prepares for possible termination of energy cargo transit from Russia
Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits said that the share of energy carriers in Russian transit has been steadily declining in recent years
Putin signs decree appointing Mishustin Russia’s prime minister
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
MiG-31, Su-24 jets perform massive training flights during drills in Russia’s northwest
As many as 10 aircraft simultaneously performed combat training tasks in the sky
Putin dissatisfied with Russia's birth rate
Low incomes of most households with children directly threatens Russia’s demographic future, Putin said
PM Mishustin appointed Daniil Egorov as tax service chief
This executive order has become the first published documents on staff appointments signed by the new Prime Minister
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Russia delivers large batch of night vision devices to African country
In 2020, another large contract will be implemented for the delivery of similar items, Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko said
Killing Soleimani broke international law, former Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor says
The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Putin makes Mishustin permanent member of Russian Security Council
Mikhail Mushustin was appointed as Prime Minister on January 16, replacing outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council
Russian government resigns
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thinks it right to resign in the wake of proposals to amend the constitution
New sea tanker to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet on January 21
In 2019, the new sea tanker underwent a full program of trials in the Barents Sea, according to the Northern Fleet's press office
PM candidate Mishustin: Russia has enough funds to achieve all goals set by president
Implementation of the social obligations the president named in his State of the Nation Address will require $64.8 bln in 4 years, according to Mishustin
State Duma approves Putin’s pick for prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin earlier served as Russia’s tax chief
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Professional, demanding and positive: Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Earlier in the day, Mishustin, former chief of Russia’s Federal Tax Service, has been appointed prime minister
Ukrainian PM Goncharuk announces his resignation
The office of Zelensky has confirmed that it had received Goncharuk’s resignation letter
Sharapova to face tough opposition in Australian Open match against Vekic, expert says
The Australian Open is held in Melbourne January 20 - February 2
Russia’s new super-heavy carrier rocket to be cheaper than US space launch system
It is necessary to lay groundwork already today for the solutions that will make the Yenisei even more competitive, the Roscosmos chief said
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Results of Dmitry Medvedev's work as Russian prime minister
During Dmitry Medvedev's tenure as Prime Minister, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Russian Federation at current prices increased by 53%
Lavrov warns US likely to pull off Venezuela-style coup plot in other countries
Washington is trying to plug Tokyo into its military strategy of confrontation with Moscow, Sergey Lavrov claimed
Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM
Mikhail Mishustin has been heading the Russian Federal Tax Service since April 2010
Press review: New Russian PM’s post-reshuffle plans and Erdogan's gamble in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 17
Russian paratroopers to get 7th battalion set of advanced BMD-4M, BTR-MDM combat vehicles
Earlier, the combat vehicles’ crews underwent re-training during two months
Major differences persist between Russian, US stances on strategic stability — diplomat
Representatives of Russia and the United States discussed strategic stability at consultations in Vienna on January 16
Iraero Superjet landed on runway under construction in Domodedovo
The passenger jet landed normally on the runway and nobody was injured, the airport’s press service told TASS
