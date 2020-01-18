Application of budget funds for National Projects equals 91.4% in 2019, says ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Application of Russia’s federal budget funds for implementation of National Projects in 2019 totaled 91.4% from the planned amount, according to preliminary estimates, Finance Minister reported.

Particularly, application of budget funds for implementation of ‘Demography’ National Project amounted to 95.5%, ‘Healthcare’ - to 98%, ‘Education’ - to 91%.

Budget funds for ‘Science’ National Project were applied by 99.1% of the planned amount, ‘Environment’ - by 66.3%, ‘Secure and high-quality roads’ - by 97.1%, ‘Housing and urban environment’ - by 93.8%, ‘Labor efficiency and employment maintenance’ - by 87.1%, ‘Digital economy’ - by 73.3%, ‘Culture’ - by 99%, "International cooperation and export’ - by 89.1%, ‘Small and medium-sized entrepreneurship and support of individual business initiative’ - by 93.1%, the ministry said.

Application of budget funds for implementation of the Comprehensive plan on modernization and expansion of trunk infrastructure totaled 88%.