Russia increases investment in US government securities to $11.5 bln — US Treasury

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. In November 2019, Russia increased the volume of investments in US government securities compared to October by $794 mln to $11.491 bln, the US Treasury said on Friday.

Long-term bonds accounted for $ 2.979 bln, short-term - $ 8.512 bln.

The volume of investments by Russia in US government bonds has been increasing for the fourth month in a row.

In the spring of 2018, Russia began to sharply reduce investment in the US public debt. Thus, in April 2018 it decreased from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln.

In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in November last year for the sixth month in a row with a figure of $1.16 trillion. The second place with $1.09 trillion is occupied by China, which has been the leader for a long time.