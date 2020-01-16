Volume of Hainan's duty free store sales up by 35% in 2019

HAIKOU, January 16. /TASS/. The total sales volume of Hainan duty free stores in 2019 amounted to 13.61 billion yuan (about $ 1.97 billion), which is by 35% higher than in 2018, reported Xinhua citing provincial authorities.

Over the indicated period, about 3.84 million purchases were made in the Hainan duty free shops - an increase of 34% year on year. The New Year period, with over 70,000 units of goods worth 54 million yuan ($ 7.9 million) sold, is considered a peak in sales. The growth of these figures compared to the same period in 2018 amounted to 35.91% and 19.69%, respectively.

Currently, there are four duty free stores on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, the rest of them were opened in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in the island's north-east. The pilot program for the development of the duty free store chain in the Chinese province of Hainan was launched by the Chinese government in 2011.

Duty-free stores are part of the authorities' plan to promote international tourism on Hainan. In order to create the most favorable conditions for tourists, in December 2018, the authorities decided to increase the maximum amount of duty free purchases on the island from 16,000 to 30,000 yuan (from $ 2.280 to $ 4.480) without restrictions on the number of purchased goods.

On December 30, 2019, another major duty free store with an area of ​​64,000 square meters, which includes shops with various local and international brands, entertainment infrastructure and restaurants, and four Michelin restaurants, was opened in Sanya.