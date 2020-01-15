New direct flight connects China's Hainan with Myanmar

HAIKOU, January 15. /TASS/. Hainan launched a new direct flight to Myanmar. According to Xinhua, the route will be connecting Hainan's Haikou with Yangon.

Round trip flights will be carried out on a regular basis three times a week: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Haikou-Yangon flight (AQ1133-AQ1134) will be operated by the Chinese Jiuyuan Airlines.

This is a second direct route between Hainan and Myanmar. In June 2019, the flight to the city of Mandalay was launched from Haikou. In 2018, the Chinese Jiuyuan Airlines opened direct flights to Guanzhou, Guiyang and Chansha.

"The new air route will help promote relations and cooperation between Hainan and Myanmar, will increase tourist flow, which is important for Hainan," the news outlet quoted representative of the provincial Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Office Fu Fenghua. According to official figures, in the first 11 months of 2019, 1,087 tourists from Myanmar visited Hainan, which was by 122.3% higher than the figures for the same period in 2018.

Currently, Meilan International Airport serves 48 international and regional flights that operate in 35 cities in 20 countries. In 2019, passenger traffic on international flights at Meilan Airport amounted to 1.49 million people.