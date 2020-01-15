Putin calls for streamlining delivery of specialized imported medicine

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the Government fine-tune the delivery of specialized foreign-produced drugs pending authorization to patients.

"Legislative decisions have been signed already which permit the official and centralized import of certain specialized medications into Russia, which do not yet have official permission. I ask the Government to promptly streamline this process so that people - especially parents of sick children - no longer find themselves in a desperate situation where essential medicine cannot be legally obtained," Putin said in his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday.

President Putin added that the quality control of medications would soon see significant changes as well.

"It will be tightened not only at pharmaceutical factories, but at all stages of the supply line, pharmacies included," he stressed.