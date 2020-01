MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Raising the level of incomes of Russian citizens is the main task of the government and the Central Bank, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"Now, relying on a stable macroeconomic foundation, it is necessary to create conditions for a significant increase in the income of citizens. I stress it again: this is the most important task of the government and the Central Bank," he said.