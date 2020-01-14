Finnish foreign trade minister to visit Moscow to discuss economic ties

HELSINKI, January 14. /TASS/. Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Moscow on January 15-16 for a meeting of the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, the Finnish Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Skinnari is the Finnish co-chair of the commission, while Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak chairs the Russian side.

"I am glad that I will meet with my co-chairing counterpart. This meeting offers an excellent opportunity for assessing economic relations between our countries and prospects for their development," Skinnari said.

"Russia is developing a lot of national programs with ambitious goals right now, for example regarding waste management. It would be good if our neighbors could make more use of Finnish know-how and technologies on that track," the minister suggested.

The task of the commission is to improve conditions for the activity of Finnish companies in Russia and help to establish contacts between enterprises, the Foreign Ministry said. The last time the co-chairs met, was at a session of the commission in 2018. The working groups have continued their activity since then, including along the trajectory of transport, customs issues and the timber industry.

Within the framework of his visit, Skinnari will also meet with Russian Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

Russia is the fifth biggest destination for Finland’s exports, and the second biggest exporter for Finland.