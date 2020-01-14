Belarus does not consider feasible to pay previous oil price premium to Russia

MINSK, January 14. /TASS/. Belarus does not consider economically feasible to pay the premium to the oil price in the previous amount to Russian oil companies, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoi said on Tuesday.

"We maintain that there is no sense at present to pay the premium to the Russian oil companies in the amount we negotiated in 2011 in the conditions of the tax maneuver implementation and annual increase in oil price for Belarus on account of the customs duty reduction. This is simply unfeasible in economic terms," the official said, cited by BelTA news agency.