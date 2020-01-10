Belarus introduces environmental tax on oil transit

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree introducing the environmental tax on transit of oil and oil products through the country, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"For the purpose of forming a source of funds for response to potential environmental after-effects in case of an accident at a main oil pipeline or other contingencies related to movement of oil and oil products over the territory of Belarus, an income tax rate of 50% has been set for entities performing transportation of oil and oil products," the press service said.

Transit transportation of oil and oil products through main pipelines over the territory of Belarus is also recognized as the taxation object, the press service added.