Cargo turnover at Hainan's Yangpu port up by 27.13% in 2019

SANYA, January 10. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of the Hainan Yangpu port in 2019 increased by 27.13% reaching 708,000 TEU (the equivalent of a standard 20-foot container). At the same time, 99,000 TEU of the total container cargo flow accounted for international trade, www.hinews.cn reported.

This indicator increased by 125.7% year on year. The total cargo turnover at the Yangpu port last year amounted to 50.15 million tonnes ( an increase of 19.25%). International freight traffic increased by 13.98% to 27.85 million tonnes. In 2020, the authorities will work to ready the Yangpu port for compliance with the requirements necessary to ensure cargo transportation at the level of about 10 million TEU annually.

In 2019, the port administration expanded the chain of international cargo transportation, which currently fully covers all major ports of Southeast Asia. Over the past year, four new domestic and four international routes have been launched. Thus, their total number now reaches 22.

By 2035, the Chinese authorities intend to turn the port city of Yangpu in the northwest of Hainan Island into a key point for distributing the flow of goods from various Chinese regions to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. As stated in the "Comprehensive Plan for the Formation of a New Integrated Sea and Land Corridor" of the State Committee for Development and Reform of China, the project aims to accelerate and increase the effectiveness of regional and global trade and economic projects, to provide advanced customs and logistics services.

The new zone will become a unique transboundary axis connecting the regions of China bordering with Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, with its southern provinces, providing them with access to the territory of ASEAN member-states. Due to this and a persistent customs regime easing, the administrative-territorial units of China with a relatively low gross regional product will become involved in international trade.

In 2020, the volume of cargo transported through the port will exceed 1 million standard containers and will continue to increase in the future. By 2025, it will be able to turn into a regional transportation hub. Further, up to 5 million containers per year will be transported through the port, while the Beibuvan port zone, separated from it by the strait, will be able to pass up to 10 million containers. This will relieve the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen, which now account for the main transshipment of goods sent to the countries of Southeast Asia.

In recent years, the Yangpu port has become a major logistics hub, which plays an increasingly important role in the regional maritime transportation system. Its development, the portal points out, contributes to the improvement of the business environment in Hainan and the implementation of the project to create an experimental free trade zone in the province. Local authorities intend to continue to improve the port's infrastructure, increase its competitiveness and openness, increase container traffic, and open new routes for them.

The Hainan authorities have been actively working on the construction and promotion of a pilot free trade zone, the creation of which the President of China Xi Jinping announced in April 2018 at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the island province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone. According to plan, the creation of a pilot zone will start the globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors.