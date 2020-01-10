Hainan's airports to receive 6.7 mln passengers during Chinese New Year

HAIKOU, January 10. /TASS/. Hainan's airports will receive more than 6.7 mln passengers during the Chinese New Year festivities (due to begin on January 25), Xinhua reported.

Despite the fact that the holidays begin on January 24 and run through January 30 in China, the activity all over the country during the Lunar New Year begins long before New Year's Eve and lasts 40 days — this year from January 10 to February 18.

According to the news agency, within 40 days, Meilan Airport in the administrative center of Hainan, Haikou, will serve 22, 091 flights which is by 3% more year on year. At the same time, passenger traffic is projected to increase by 2%, to 3.58 million people (about 89, 500 travelers a day).

Phoenix Airport, located in the south of the island in the resort town of Sanya, is expected to operate 16,880 flights, which is by 8.2% more than last year’s period. At the same time, the number of passengers will grow by 4.6% amounting to 3.16 million (about 79,000 people a day).

Some Chinese airlines, in particular Hainan Airlines and China Southern Airlines, will increase the number of flights to key destinations connecting Haikou with Beijing, Shanghai and other cities during the holiday season. According to Xinhua, this will increase the volume of traffic by 250,000 passenger seats.

The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival as the Сhinese call it, will begin on January 25, 2020, with a White Metal Rat as its symbol. For the Chinese, this is one of the most important family holidays, during this time it is customary to meet with relatives and friends. Many Chinese citizens use vacations for tourism, go on trips, both within the country and abroad.