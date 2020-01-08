Putin lauds TurkStream’s high quality, environmental safety

"The construction of TurkStream used cutting-edge innovative technologies which allowed us to ensure maximum economic efficiency of gas transmission, guarantee safety and environmental friendliness of using the pipeline," Putin told the official launch ceremony of TurkStream.

ISTANBUL, January 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the high standards and ecological sustainability of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

He emphasized the fact that "construction workers were using the most advanced hardware and equipment while setting a new world record of underwater pipe-laying speed - more than six kilometers in a day."

Putin thanked everyone who worked on designing and constructing the pipeline. "Your utmost professionalism, great and dedicated work allowed us to complete the TurkStream project with great quality and on time," the president addressed specialists.