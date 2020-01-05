Cabinet to allocate almost 10 bln rubles for improving competitiveness of manufactures

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on the order of providing subsidies to encourage demand and improving the competitiveness of Russia’s manufactures. The document has been published on the cabinet’s website. The federal budget for 2020 envisions as much as 9.8 bln rubles ($157 mln) allocated for such state support measures.

The rules have been approved to meet the demands of manufacturing corporations for production modernization. The state support mechanism will be available for a wide range of customers.

Particularly, the public procedure of equal access for participating in qualifications-based selection, as well as concluding of agreements on providing subsidies and distribution of the amount of subsidies among recipients has been defined.

"State support will allow raising the demand for Russian manufactures through providing incentives on lease agreements on manufactures to leaseholders," the cabinet noted.