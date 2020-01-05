Cabinet approves implementation plan for spatial development strategy through 2025

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s government has approved the implementation plan for the country’s spatial development strategy through 2025, according to a respective decree released on the cabinet’s official website.

The plan is aimed at efficiently organizing Russia’s economic space through forming and developing promising economic growth centers, unlocking the economic potential of various types of territories, developing human capital. The strategy itself was greenlighted in February 2019.

The strategy’s goal is to ensure sustainable and balanced spatial development in Russia, narrow trans-regional differences in the level and quality of people’s life, accelerate economic growth rates and technological development, and ensure national security, the cabinet noted.

The plan is also aimed at expanding the geography of Russia’s economic growth, forming and developing mineral resources centers, removing infrastructure restrictions, making trunk transport, energy, information and telecommunications infrastructure more accessible and improving its quality.