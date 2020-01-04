Transneft receiving documents for supply of 133,000 tonnes of oil to Belarusian refinery

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The documents for the supply of 133,000 tonnes of oil to Naftan, a refinery in Novopolotsk, are currently being submitted for completion, spokesman of Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft Igor Demin told TASS on Saturday.

"Currently the documents for the supply of 133,000 tonnes of oil to the Novopolotsk refinery (Naftan - TASS) are being finalized. They are being submitted to us. The volume will be pumped in the near future," he said.

On Friday, a representative of the Belarusian concern Belneftekhim said that Russia suspended oil supplies to the country on January 1, noting that the utilization rate of oil refineries was reduced to the lowest technologically allowed level. The company added later that Belarus suspended exports of petroleum products made at its refineries.

On December 30 and 31, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held two telephone conversations focusing on the issue of Russian oil supplies to Belarus, as well as gas supplies and transit. The Belarusian leader also raised those issues with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Energy Minister Alexander Novak on December 31. On the same day, Lukashenko instructed top officials of the petrochemical complex to sign oil supplies contracts and explore the possibility of supplies from the Baltic ports by rail and through the Druzhba oil pipeline. The agreements were not concluded though.

Sources told TASS earlier that the fact that Belarus asked to remove the premium on the contracted oil price caused the problem with Russian oil supplies.