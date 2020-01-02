Russia’s Gazprom increases gas production by 0.5% in 2019, CEO says

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Gazprom company increased gas production by 0.5% to 500.3 bln cubic meters in 2019, which is the best result since 2012, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters on Thursday.

The export of gas to non-CIS countries declined by 1.3% compared to the record levels of 2018, reaching 199.2 bln cubic meters. At the same time, the export of gas to the post-Soviet countries grew by 2.2% to reach 37.7 bln cubic meters. Gazprom exported a total of 236.9 bln cubic meters of gas in 2019.