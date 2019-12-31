Pricier puffs: Russia smokers, tobacco users awaken to New Year’s hikes

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Russian government has raised excise duties on cigarettes and other tobacco products from January 1, 2020.

In particular, excise taxes on cigarettes and unfiltered cigarettes have climbed to $1,966 rubles ($31.80) per 1,000 items +14.5% of estimated cost calculated on the base of the maximum retail price, but not less than 2,671 rubles ($43.20) per 1,000 items.

Earlier, this excise duty was 1,890 rubles ($30.56) per 1,000 +14.5% of the estimated cost, calculated on the base of the maximum retail price, but not less than 2,568 rubles ($41.50) for 1,000 items.

That said, the excise duties on cigarillos, beedis (small Indian cigarettes), kretek (Indonesian cigarettes) have risen to 3,055 rubles ($49.45) per 1,000 items from 2,938 rubles ($47.51) per 1,000 items earlier.

Cigars have not escaped, since they have seen an increase from 207 rubles ($3.35) to 215 rubles ($3.48) per item.

In addition, pipe tobacco, smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff tobacco and shisha tobacco (except for tobacco used as raw materials in production) are all seeing a hike in the excise tax from 3,050 rubles ($49.32) to 3,172 rubles ($51.30) per 1 kg.

The excise on heated tobacco and heated tobacco products comes to 6,040 rubles ($97.67) per 1 kg up from 5,808 rubles ($94.03) per 1 kg.