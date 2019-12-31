Naftogaz, Gazprom will resolve disputes under Swedish law, if any — company

KIEV, December 31. /TASS /. Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom will settle their disputes, if any, under the Swedish law, head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrey Kobolev told a press conference on Tuesday.

He was commenting on the new gas transit agreement his company has signed with Russia.

"It will be Swedish [jurisdiction]," he said responding to a question from reporters, and expressed hope that "it won’t go too far."

Kobolev recalled that all previously controversial issues between Naftogaz and Gazprom had been withdrawn and they had no retroactive effect.

In a previous contract, disputes between Naftogaz and Gazprom were handled by the Stockholm Arbitration Court.