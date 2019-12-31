Gazprom to continue gas supplies to Armenia in 2020 on previous terms

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom will continue to supply gas to Armenia in 2020 on previous terms, the Russian company said in a statement.

The relevant additional agreement to the main contract was signed by Gazprom Export LLC and CJSC Gazprom Armenia.

"In accordance with the agreement, from January 1, 2020, the gas price on the border of Georgia and Armenia will remain at the level of 2019," according to the statement.

The main contract for the supply of Russian gas to Armenia in the amount of up to 2.5 bln cubic meters per year is valid until the end of 2020.

Gazprom Armenia, which is a 100% subsidiary of Gazprom PJSC, supplies gas to the domestic market of Armenia. The company also carries out transportation, storage, distribution and sale of gas, reconstruction and expansion of the gas transmission system and underground storage facilities in the republic.