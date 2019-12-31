Belarusian president tasks to engage Druzhba pipeline to get oil from alternative sources

MINSK, December 31. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed the management of the domestic petrochemical complex to ensure oil deliveries from alternative source with the use of the Druzhba oil pipeline in coming days, BelTA news agency reports, citing the chief executive of the Belneftekhim holding.

The head of state instructed to ensure oil supplies from alternative sources as early as in recent days. Deliveries by rail from Baltic ports and engagement of the Druzhba oil pipeline in alternative supplies are primarily meant, according to the report.