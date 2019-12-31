Kremlin says Russia and Belarus have not agreed on gas yet, dialogue will continue

"Now we should not exaggerate the risks, although, indeed, we have not managed yet to reach an agreement. Yesterday there was a very detailed discussion between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, they discussed integration issues as well as gas and oil issues. So far, no agreements have been reached," he said.

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have not yet agreed on gas issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the dialogue will continue and called on the media and the public not to discuss "apocalyptic scenarios."

Peskov recalled that on Monday, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had agreed to give instructions on the continuation of these talks between the economic agencies of the two countries, but so far this work was not successful.

On December 30 and 31, the presidents of Russia and Belarus held two telephone conversations, discussing the supply of Russian oil to Belarus, as well as gas supply and transit. The current gas agreement between Moscow and Minsk expires on January 1, 2020.