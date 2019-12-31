{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kremlin says Russia and Belarus have not agreed on gas yet, dialogue will continue

The Kremlin spokesman called on the media and the public not to discuss "apocalyptic scenarios"

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have not yet agreed on gas issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Now we should not exaggerate the risks, although, indeed, we have not managed yet to reach an agreement. Yesterday there was a very detailed discussion between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, they discussed integration issues as well as gas and oil issues. So far, no agreements have been reached," he said.

Putin, Lukashenko hold phone conversation to discuss oil and gas supplies to Belarus again

The Kremlin spokesman added that the dialogue will continue and called on the media and the public not to discuss "apocalyptic scenarios."

Peskov recalled that on Monday, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had agreed to give instructions on the continuation of these talks between the economic agencies of the two countries, but so far this work was not successful.

On December 30 and 31, the presidents of Russia and Belarus held two telephone conversations, discussing the supply of Russian oil to Belarus, as well as gas supply and transit. The current gas agreement between Moscow and Minsk expires on January 1, 2020.

Kremlin says Russia was able to reverse the trend of falling living standards
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that all this is happening "against the backdrop of fully guaranteed macroeconomic stability"
Syrian government troops repel two militant attacks in Idlib — Reconciliation center
Each of the attacks involved up to 50 militants, supported by five or six pickup trucks with heavy weaponry mounted on them
Putin, Merkel reiterate commitment to support Nord Stream-2 - Kremlin
The leaders also noted progress reached at the talks on further transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after January 1, 2020
Dollar expected to hover at around 62-64 rubles in 1H 2020, say experts
Analysts at Rosbank expect the dollar’s exchange rate at around 63 rubles in the first quarter of 2020
Russians can now travel to 89 countries visa-free
The number of states whose residents can travel to Russia visa-free increased to 57
Actress Ornella Muti learns Russian, wants to get Russian citizenship
Rumors that the actress was trying to get the Russian citizenship have circulated since 2016
Contract on Russian gas transit via Ukraine stipulates ‘pump or pay’ principle - Naftogaz
On December 20, Moscow and Kiev announced that a new gas transit contract had been agreed for the term of five years
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Russia’s response to US’ sanctions against Nord Stream-2 to be well-balanced - deputy PM
Dmitry Kozak noted that the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed despite Washington’s sanctions
Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko defeats US Quinton Jackson in Bellator competition
The 43-year-old Russian MMA veteran won by knocking out his opponent in the first round
Putin thanks Trump for shared information that helped prevent terror attacks - Kremlin
The conversation was initiated by the Russian side
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Estonian president hopes for Putin’s visit to her country next year
She said that direct contacts between the leaders of Russia and Estonia were necessary
Iran, Russia and China complete all stages of joint naval drills
The joint military drills between Russia, Iran and China codenamed "Marine Security Belt" kicked off in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean on Friday
Kremlin: US did not inform Russia about its strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq
Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that improvement in Russian-British relations would contribute to stability
Russian Embassy comments on Spanish newspaper's report about Russian "spies" in Catalonia
Earlier, El Paris newspaper reported that three suspected "GRU [Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate] members" visited Barcelona in 2016 and 2017
Nord Stream 2 pipelayers preparing to work on another project — Allseas
Following US sanctions against the gas pipeline, Allseas, the Swiss company laying the pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended its work on the project and recalled its ships
First in past two years prisoner exchange in Donbass over
The prisoner swap formula is preliminarily 123 for 77
US beefs up naval presence near Russia’s easternmost Chukotka peninsula - command
Chief of Staff of Russia’s North-Eastern Joint Command Mikhail Bilichenko noted that the US Armed Forces displayed activity in that area before but this was routine operational combat training
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems goes on combat duty in Russia
The new weapon was unveiled by Putin on March 1 last year
Information from US helps detain two Russians plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg
Two Russian nationals planed terror attacks in places of mass gathering in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays
Ukrainian government approves amicable agreement with Gazprom
Justice Minister Denys Maliuska has been authorized to sign the agreement
Russian ambassador explains to Poland Moscow's position in discussion over WWII
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War
Gazprom CEO says Russian energy giant signs package deal with Ukraine on gas transit
Alexei Miller said that "Gazprom has done everything it could and once again proved to be a responsible supplier and a reliable partner"
Iran plans to hold more joint military drills with Russia, China
Sayyari warned other nations against interfering into the trilateral exercise
Putin tells Trump Russia, US bear responsibility for world security
Putin noted that Moscow speaks in favor of normalizing bilateral relations
Putin signs law on minimum wage hike to $195 starting 2020
Currently the minimum wage amount is $181.8
Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA
The permit covers the laying of the main line, according to the agency’s representative
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
FBI mum on helping prevent terrorist attacks in Russia
FBI spokesperson Tina Jagerson told TASS to contact the White House regarding this issue
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Russian diplomat says Poland tries to 'change situation in their favor'
On December 27, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War
Putin says Crimean Bridge built to serve people ‘for centuries’
The Russian leader said he experienced "a feeling of joy and satisfaction for the work done with a good result," when he was crossing this bridge
Freedom to plunder? Russian Church slams contentious religious law approved in Montenegro
The Russian Orthodox Church compared the situation in Montenegro with Ukraine, where laws on seizing churches and monasteries from the property of the canonical church had been passed as well
Ukraine, Russia sign five-year contract on natural gas transit — President Zelensky
Ukraine will receive more than $7 bln from Russian natural gas transit over 5 years, according to the country's president
Ural Airlines plane makes successful emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport
There were 149 passengers onboard the plane
Ukraine, Russia start process of signing gas transit agreements in Vienna
The new round of the talks between two delegations started on December 26
Bulgaria ready to receive gas from TurkStream since January 1
Construction of the Balkan Stream pipeline across the territory of Bulgaria is "in full swing," according to Bulgaria's energy minister
Press review: Donbass swap talks to go on and Moscow says US behind Latin American unrest
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 30
Press review: Erdogan gunning for Libyan intervention and Israel braces for war with Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 27
Russia records its biggest-ever win over Canada in ice hockey World Juniors
Russian netminder Amir Miftakhov turned aside 28 shots
Russian diplomat vows retaliation over ‘dirty tricks’ against Sputnik’s Estonia bureau
The situation around Sputnik's Estonian bureau exacerbated in the autumn when local affiliates of foreign banks froze the bureau's assets
Defense manufacturer delivers batch of upgraded Msta-S howitzers to Russian troops
During the upgrade, the defense manufacturer improved the howitzer’s fire control systems and running performance
Texts of Russian-Ukrainian gas transit deals not agreed yet — Naftogaz
The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Vienna continue since Thursday
Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE World Rapid Championship in Moscow
Carlsen remained undefeated throughout the entire tournament, gathering 11.5 points in total after 15 rounds
Gazprom signs settlement agreement with Ukraine in investment arbitration
The move opens the way for concluding long-term gas transportation agreements between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz, Ukraine’s deputy minister of justice believes
Syrian troops liberate Al-Halba in southeastern Idlib — agency
According to the agency, the town was completely liberated from terrorists
Russia slams US strikes against Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria as unacceptable
According to the Al Sumaria television channel, the US strikes against Hezbollah facilities near the Iraqi city of al-Qaim in the vicinity of the border with Syria left at least 25 dead and dozens wounded
Belarus will not abandon its national currency within integration with Russia — official
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on December 23 that additional support to Belarus would be possible only after all integration roadmaps were put into practice
Russia can start exporting MC-21 jets overseas in 2023
The plane is currently undergoing trials
EU demonstrates double standards by protesting against Crimean Bridge — Russian diplomat
The Crimean Bridge is the largest structure in Russia and Europe that connects the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea) with the Krasnodar Region (the Taman Peninsula)
