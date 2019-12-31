Kremlin says Russia was able to reverse the trend of falling living standards

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia has been able to reverse the negative trend of falling people’s living standards, that’s the major accomplishment of 2019, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"For objective reasons, Russians’ living standards were either stagnating or falling. This negative trend was observed over the past three or four years," he said. "This year, we were able to reverse that trend. So far, we cannot talk about any substantial growth. Nevertheless, this trend has been reversed."
Peskov stressed that all this is happening "against the backdrop of fully guaranteed macroeconomic stability." "This is perhaps the main accomplishment, because, despite the unfriendly environment for the Russian economy and social sphere, they have fully retained their stability. That’s our major achievement," he noted.
The Kremlin spokesman added that it was very difficult to single out one major accomplishment of this year, because, as Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "the primary goal is people’s living standards."