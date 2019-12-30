Minsk, Moscow might agree on temporary conditions for oil, gas supplies to Belarus

MINSK, December 30. /TASS/. Governments of Belarus and Russia will draft transitional option for oil and gas supplies conditions in case businesses fail to agree on supplies before January 1, the Belta news agency reported citing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s press service that announced this agreement reached by Russian and Belarusian leaders in a phone call on Monday.

"In case these issues fail to be resolved [by businesses] before January 1, in accordance with agreements of the leaders government members will draft a compromise transitional option for oil and gas supplies to our country before the ultimate decision is made by the presidents. [They] will in turn meet if need be to discuss and make these decisions after Christmas holidays in mid-January," the press service stressed.

According to it, the Belarusian and Russian presidents had a phone call to discuss issues relating to agreeing "specific volumes, schedules and prices for supplies of fossil fuels and other commodities" "for more than an hour." Moreover, Lukashenko’s press service informed that the leaders talked the yet to be resolved integration issues that are on the current agenda.

Moscow and Minsk are agreeing 31 roadmaps on integrations. Currently, roadmaps on oil, gas and taxes still need to be inked. On December 20, reports emerged that an agreement in principle between Russia and Belarus on oil and gas supplies was reached. Lukashenko announced that in 2020 Belarus intends to purchase around 20 billion cubic meters of gas and 24-25 million tonnes of oil. The sides were planning to determine final prices for gas. According to the Belarusian leader, generally it will remain stable as this year ($127 for 1,000 cubic meters).