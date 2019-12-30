Leaders of Russia, Belarus agree that oil, gas negotiations will be held between companies

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed in detail issues related to oil and gas supplies from Russia in a telephone conversation, press service of the Kremlin says on Monday.

"An agreement was reached that negotiations on this topic will continue in the line of business companies of both countries," the press service says. "Presidents agreed on further contacts," the Kremlin’s press service adds.

Putin and Lukashenko exchanged New Year greetings and then discussed specific issues pertaining to oil and gas supplies to Belarus, BelTA news agency said earlier today.

Belarus will buy about 20 bln cubic meters of gas and 24-25 mln tonnes of oil from Russia in 2020, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said earlier. The gas price will generally remain at the level of 2019 ($127 per 1,000 cubic meters), according to Lukashenko.