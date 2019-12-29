Sanya authorities to implement ten projects on welfare improvement in 2020

SANYA, December 29. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities announced plans to implement ten major projects on bettering the local residents' welfare. According to Hainan Daily, the projects will be worth 800 mln yuan (about $113,8 mln) and will be financed by private business.

The news outlet writes that the authorities intend to set up ten agricultural product markets in the city and a chain of 11 stores and a 100 shops with fixed prices. Moreover, the project envisages the construction of 10 kindergartens with 6 other institutions being redesigned for those purposes. The newspaper writes that more than 4,300 children will be attending the kindergartens.

Another goal is the construction of municipal housing — the project provides for the construction of houses with more than 4,200 of such apartments, which will be granted to poor families and other categories of Hainan residents in of residential real estate.

Other projects will be aimed at organizing the supply of drinking water to people living in rural areas near the city of Sanya and supporting local farmers. The latter provides for subsidies and agricultural insurance, as well as the provision of financial aid to farmers. According to plans, the amount of subsidies will account for at least 50% of rural residents' investments. One of the projects envisages microloans, loans on preferential terms, as well as loans to poor village residents.

What is more, the authors of the initiative eye investing 20.35 million yuan (about $ 2.9 million) into projects related to improving the quality of life of disabled people. Another project will focus on financial support for underprivileged patients, as well as medical examination and treatment of children under 14 years old with congenital heart disease. At least 3.73 million yuan (about $ 531,000) will be allocated to help orphans and homeless children, as well as educational programs for them. Another 3.55 million yuan (about $ 505,000) will be allocated for free tuberculosis treatment.