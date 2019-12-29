Minsk hopes roaming charges with Russia will be abolished by September 1, 2020

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Roaming charges between Russia and Belarus will be abolished from 1 September 2020, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Sunday.

"There have been a lot of discussions both with our operators and with Russian operators. And I am glad that the regulators have finally reached an agreement. And such an agreement does exist — to abolish roaming between our countries from September 1. So, the tariffs will be very similar," Krutoy told Belarus 1 TV channel.

According to Krutoy, call fees "will not be identical but the difference will be insignificant." "And it will be possible to say that roaming is ‘dead'," he noted.

Spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Communications Yevgeny Novikov said on December 22 citing the final edition of the roadmap signed by the sides, that roaming charges within the Union State of Russia and Belarus were to be cancelled by September 2020. By that time, all technical, organizational and other measures are to be taken to ensure proper routing and pricing of roaming calls, he said.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told Rossiya-1 TV channel earlier that a concrete date when roaming between Russia and Belarus would be cancelled had been agreed, but this decision would come into effect only as part of a package agreement.

The matter was discussed at the 55th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Russia and Belarus in December 2018. Belarusian Minister of Communication Konstantin Shulgan said in early August 2019 that abolishing roaming within the Union State would take from six to nine months after the corresponding roadmap was signed. Russian Deputy Minister of Communications Oleg Ivanov explained that roaming cancellation would require amendments to the laws in the two countries.