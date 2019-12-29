Gas compromise with Kiev was difficult choice but helped avoid bigger losses - deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Agreements on gas transit to Europe via Ukraine were a difficult choice for Russia but it has helped to avoid the worst scenario, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Sunday.

"The choice was between bad and worse. The sum of 2.9 billion US dollars was a hard decision for Gazprom, for our country," he said in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "But we could have lost a bigger, much bigger sum."

On December 20, Moscow and Kiev announced that a new gas transit contract had been agreed for the term of five years and that mutual claims between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine had been settled. The parties also agreed to waive new and withdraw existing mutual claims. Gazprom was bound to pay around $2.9 bln to Naftogaz by the year-end under the decision made by the Stockholm arbitration tribunal. Moreover, an amicable settlement was agreed on antitrust proceedings against Gazprom in Ukraine. On Friday, Gazprom reported that the amount had been paid to Naftogaz.

Apart from that, Gazprom is to sign an interconnection agreement with Ukraine’s gas transmission systems operator, and a gas transit agreement with Naftogaz.