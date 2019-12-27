Putin, Lukashenko may discuss settlement of gas issues before yearend — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, may have a telephone conversation before the yearend to settle gas issues if they consider it necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is certain time pressure because some issues are still unsettled. But contacts are maintained and we expect that if the presidents consider it necessary, they will have a telephone contact by the yearend," Peskov said.

It was reported on December 20 that Russia and Belarus had reached a framework agreement on oil and gas supplies. According to Lukashenko, Belarus plans to buy about 20 billion cubic meters of Russian gas and 24-25 million tonnes of Russian oil.

The sides said they planned to agree on the price price within days. Lukashenko said he anticipated the price to stay within this year’s limits of $127 per 1,000 cubic meters.