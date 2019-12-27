Ukraine’s, Moldova’s Gas transmission systems operators sign interconnection agreement

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. Gas transmission systems operators of Ukraine and Moldova have signed an interconnection agreement on cooperation under the European rules.

"This step will make it possible to transport gas under the European rule in both directions between Ukraine and Moldova via Alexeyevka, Grebeniki, Causeni, Ananyev and Limanskoye points. Thus, the trans-Balkan gas corridor will be completely unblocked from January 1, 2020," Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator said on Friday.

The sides also signed documents on gas transport via Ukraine’s and Moldova’s territories for near-border consumers in both countries.

Ukraine’s regulator on December 24 passed a final decision on certification of the Ukrainian gas transmission system operator and issued a corresponding license for pumping natural gas, including from Russia, to European clients.