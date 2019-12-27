Letter inked confirming Ukraine's gas transmission system set to operate under EU law

BRUSSELS, December 27. /TASS/. Former European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has signed a letter that confirms that the Ukrainian gas transmission system is ready to operate in line with the EU legislation.
"Pleased to have sent the letter confirming that Ukraine's newly established gas transmission system operator is unbundled and set to operate in line with EU law," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.
Pleased to have sent the letter confirming that #Ukraine's newly established gas transmission system operator is unbundled and set to operate in line with EU law. Essential for the uninterrupted transit of #Russia's gas to Europe via Ukraine, as agreed in #TrilateralGasTalks. pic.twitter.com/TmoiLl9utz— Maroš Šefčovič (@MarosSefcovic) December 27, 2019