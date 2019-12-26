Meilan airport's second terminal due to be ready by 2020

HAIKOU, December 26. /TASS/. The work on expanding international Meilan airport on Hainan will be wrapped up by April 2020, and the second terminal will be ready put into operation in 2020, according to www.hinews.cn.

"Currently we eye April 13 as an important timeframe, by which we plan to fully wrap up the construction and begin testing the airfield in order for the project to be put into operation in 2020", said the project's chief engineer Wang Zheng. According to the news outlet, interior work is underway at present, while luggage equipment, air conditioning systems and jetways have already been installed.

Meilan airport's second terminal will be equipped with a separate 3.6 km runway. This will allow the airport to serve the largest passenger airliners in the world, such as the Airbus A380. In addition, the builders must complete the construction of two parallel taxiways, organize parking spots for aircraft, as well as two roads between the northern and southern airfields.The parking of the new terminal is designed for 61 aircraft, and 35 of them will be parked in the closer area near the terminal building. Moreover, the second terminal will be equipped with three separate electronic systems for aircraft landing, which will reduce the number of delayed and canceled flights during fog, poor visibility and bad weather.

Since 2019, one can fly directly from the airport to Alma-Ata, Kuching (Malaysia), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), Mandalay (Myanmar) and Osaka. Meilan regularly serves more than 40 domestic and international routes. Recently, the number of flights departing from Meilan to the largest airports in the region operating in Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong has increased.

The Meilan airport on Hainan began working in 1999. In 2018, the passenger flow through Meilan grew by 6.81% year on year and amounted to 24,12 million people.