Hainan Airlines conducts first direct flight to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Chinese air carrier Hainan Airlines conducted its first direct flight to Sheremetyevo from Haikou (Hainan's administrative center), according to a press release.

"Regular direct flights on a new route Haikou-Moscow will be carried out once a week on Thursdays ( arrival at 00:20 Moscow time, departure at 02:20 Moscow time) from terminal E. The flights will be carried out on board Airbus A330-300", the statement reads.

The passengers will be offered hot beverages and food, and an entertainment system.

"Another advantage of a direct flight to Hainan for Russian tourists is visa free travel. The visitors can stay up to 30 days on the island. Moreover, the passengres can use connacting flights from Moscow to Thailand. Australia and Singapore through Haikou", according to the statement.

Hainan Airlines was founded in January 1993 on Hainan. The company also carries out flights from Beijing to Moscow and St. Petersburg.