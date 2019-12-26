Putin says agricultural exports may exceed $24 bln by year end

MOSCOW, December 26. / TASS /. At the end of 2019, the agricultural exports may exceed $24 billion, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the State Council meeting on the development of the agricultural sector on Thursday.

"Agroexport, including not only raw materials, but also high-quality products, according to the results of the year, may exceed $ 24 billion," President Putin said. He recalled that by 2024 this figure, according to plans, should reach $45 billion. "And this is a very realizable task," said he.