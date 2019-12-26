Putin proposes decriminalizing punishment for non-return of foreign currency revenues

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a bill to the State Duma, lower house of parliament, that decriminalizes punishment for violating the terms of repatriation of foreign currency earnings if the entrepreneur has not previously been subjected to administrative fines. The document has been registered in the State Duma database.

The initiative is aimed at further improvement of business climate in the country and reducing the risks of doing business, according to the explanatory note attached to the draft law.