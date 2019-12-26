Consortium of investors acquires 6.6% stake in Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A 6.6-percent stake in Russia’s energy giant Gazprom was bought by a consortium of investors "at a good price," Gazprombank Head Andrey Akimov told reporters.

"Gazprom is happy and satisfied, the country received the money. [It] was bought by a consortium [of investors]. They are good investors, who believe in Gazprom’s future, there are Russians among them. At a good price," Akimov said when asked who had bought the stake.

"We [Gazprombank] also bought a small portion," he added.

In June, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the holding is considering various options for monetizing a quasi-treasury stake of 6.64%. The previous 2.93% stake was sold by Gazprom subsidiaries - Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Limited - at the end of July raising the amount of about 139 billion rubles ($2.2 bln).

Gazprom gazoraspredelenie, a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said in November it had completed the sale of 3.59% of Gazprom's shares (about 850 million shares). The package was sold to one buyer. The selling price of the holding’s package was set at 220.72 rubles per share. Considering this the company’s stake was sold for about 187.7 bln rubles ($2.9 bln).

As a result, the share of the holding in free float rose to 49.61% of the authorized capital.