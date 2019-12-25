First train arriving in Sevastopol across Kerch Strait travels back to St. Petersburg

SEVASTOPOL, December 25./TASS/. The first passenger train arriving in Crimea across the Kerch Strait, departed from Sevastopol back to St. Petersburg at 3:55 pm on Wednesday, TASS reported from the site.

The railroad section of the Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea and Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, was officially unveiled on December 23. Trains will run between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, and between Moscow and Simferopol on a year-round basis.

The first train crossed the Crimea Bridge overnight into Wednesday. It departed from St. Petersburg at 14:00 on December 23. The journey to Sevastopol lasted 43 hours and 25 minutes.