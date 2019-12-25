First train arriving in Sevastopol across Kerch Strait travels back to St. Petersburg

SEVASTOPOL, December 25./TASS/. The first passenger train arriving in Crimea across the Kerch Strait, departed from Sevastopol back to St. Petersburg at 3:55 pm on Wednesday, TASS reported from the site.
The railroad section of the Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea and Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, was officially unveiled on December 23. Trains will run between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, and between Moscow and Simferopol on a year-round basis.
The first train crossed the Crimea Bridge overnight into Wednesday. It departed from St. Petersburg at 14:00 on December 23. The journey to Sevastopol lasted 43 hours and 25 minutes.
The 19-kilometer long Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, links the Taman Peninsula (Krasnodar Region) and the Kerch Peninsula (Crimea). It will provide uninterrupted transport link between Crimea and other regions of Russia.
The bridge consists of parallel automobile and railway sections. The automobile bridge was commissioned in May 2018. Cargo traffic opened later, in the autumn of the same year. The railway bridge will open to freight traffic in June 2020.
On December 27, 2014, the authorities in Kiev interrupted train traffic between Simferopol and Sevastopol in Crimea and cities in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Poland. Only suburban trains have kept running inside the peninsula since.
According to forecasts, the number of passengers arriving in Crimea by train will make up about three million people next year, and may grow to five million people by 2025.