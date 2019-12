MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The issue of the Russian gas price for Belarus is still discussed and no final decision has been made, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"The only issue is the price, for which Belarus wants a discount. However, this is still discussed," Novak said. "No final decisions have yet been made," he added.

"We are communicating continuously; consultations have not yet ended," the minister said.