Apple won’t exit market after new law on pre-installing Russian software - minister

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. US technology giant Apple is unlikely to leave Russian market in the wake of a new law requiring manufacturers of smartphones and computers to pre-install Russian-made software, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov told Izvestia on Wednesday.

"I don’t think this [pre-installing Russian software - TASS] will be so detrimental to our colleagues that they will make such disadvantageous decisions for themselves. Our market is very interesting for them," Manturov told the paper.

According to the minister, Apple falls behind other manufacturers of smartphones in terms of sales in Russia. Manturov also voiced hope that the production of a domestic YotaPhone smartphone would resume after its components’ base is established.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law requiring all smartphones, computers and Smart TV sets to have pre-installed applications focused on the Russian audience. Under the law, producers should pre-install Russian-made software.