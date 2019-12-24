RDIF, partners invested over $4.8 bln in Russian economy

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) together with partners invested over 300 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) in the national economy, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The year was very active and intensive. Our partners and we invested more than 300 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) in various Russian projects, including 25 bln rubles ($403.3 mln) of RDIF resources and 280 bln [rubles] ($4.5 bln) of partners’ funds." Dmitriev said.

Foreign direct investments in Russia will grow by about 70% as of the year-end, the chief executive said. "We definitely see the interest not merely from Middle East nations, from our Asian partners, but we also proactively resumed investments from European partners," he added.