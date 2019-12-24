Putin says Russian lawmakers should focus on improvement of business climate in 2020

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian legislators should focus on improving business climate and the so-called ‘regulatory guillotine' mechanism in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with parliamentarians on Tuesday.

"I should note improvement of business climate, creation of efficient instruments for raising and protection of investments, which helps add new jobs, among priorities of the lawmaking agenda in the future," he said. "The rules and procedures of the supervisory activities under the pattern of the so-called regulatory guillotine should also be seriously revised and updated," Putin added.

"The laws and enactments adopted this year concerned all key sectors of the country’s life - President said. "The work on the federal budget law was efficiently done as well, which is very important as further financing for National Projects has been ensured, resources for the launch of programs for modernization of primary care setting have been provided," he said. Putin also urged to "use the so-called feedback, meaning the control over how the made decisions will be implemented."

The reform of supervision activities is unofficially called a ‘regulatory guillotine’. It is supposed that all new requirements will be publicly registered and reviewed as to the validity at least once in five years.